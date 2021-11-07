.
Iraqi militia Asaib Ahl al-Haq says Kadhimi assassination attempt ‘fabricated’

Members of Shi'ite group Asaib ahl al-Haq walk outside their premises in Basra, Iraq November 8, 2018. The text on the flag reads: 'Asaib ahl al-Haq Movement'. Picture taken November 8, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
Members of Shi'ite group Asaib ahl al-Haq walk outside their premises in Basra, Iraq November 8, 2018. The text on the flag reads: 'Asaib ahl al-Haq Movement'. Picture taken November 8, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)

Iraqi militia Asaib Ahl al-Haq says Kadhimi assassination attempt ‘fabricated’

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The assassination attempt on Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was “fabricated”, Iran-backed Iraqi Shia militia Asaib Ahl al-Haq spokesperson Mahmod al-Rubaeay said on Sunday.

“My expectation is [that] it is a fabricated explosion… with the aim of covering up yesterday's crimes and preoccupying public opinion,” Rubaeay said on Twitter.

Iraq’s military said Kadhimi’s residence in Baghdad’s Green Zone was targeted by an explosive-laden drone, but the PM was unharmed.

Kadhimi took to Twitter to say he was fine and call for restraint from the public.

“I am fine, praise be to God, among my people, and I call for calm and restraint from everyone, for the sake of Iraq,” Kadhimi said.

On Saturday, pro-Iran Shia militia supporters have camped outside one of the gates of the Green Zone, demonstrating against the results of last month's parliamentary election, a day after a protestor was killed in clashes with security forces.

Iraq military: PM targeted in failed ‘assassination’ attempt, drone struck his house

Pro-Iran factions in fresh Baghdad demonstration after deadly clash

Baghdad deaths, injuries to be investigated amid election dispute: Iraq news agency

