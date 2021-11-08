.
.
.
.
Explosions heard over Syria’s Homs, Tartous: State media

Syria's air defenses intercepted and destroyed rockets launched by Israel from the direction of the Lebanon and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights towards Damascus. (SANA)
Syria's air defenses intercepted and destroyed rockets launched by Israel from the direction of the Lebanon and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights towards Damascus. (File photo: SANA)

Explosions heard over Syria’s Homs, Tartous: State media

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Syria's state media said on Monday that its air defences intercepted an Israeli attack on sites in the central and coastal regions.

State media had said earlier that air defences were intercepting "hostile targets" over the countryside around the
city of Homs, after explosions were heard over Homs and the coastal city of Tartous.

The Syrian military said in a statement that the attack came from north of Beirut and that air defences managed to shoot down most of the missiles used.

Two soldiers were injured and there were some material losses, the military added.

