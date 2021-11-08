Explosions heard over Syria’s Homs, Tartous: State media

Syria's state media said on Monday that its air defences intercepted an Israeli attack on sites in the central and coastal regions.

State media had said earlier that air defences were intercepting "hostile targets" over the countryside around the

city of Homs, after explosions were heard over Homs and the coastal city of Tartous.

The Syrian military said in a statement that the attack came from north of Beirut and that air defences managed to shoot down most of the missiles used.

Two soldiers were injured and there were some material losses, the military added.

