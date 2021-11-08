.
Iran-backed militia used Iranian-made drones in attack on Iraqi PM: Sources

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi gestures during a meeting with security leaders, in Basra, Iraq August 22, 2020. Picture taken August 22, 2020. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. (Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A drone attack that targeted the Iraqi prime minister on Sunday was carried out by at least one Iran-backed militia group, Iraqi security officials and sources close to the militias said.

The sources, who spoke to Reuters on Monday condition of anonymity, said the drones and explosives used in the attack were Iranian-made.

Photos show damage to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s home as a result of the failed assassination attempt. (ِAFP)
Photos show damage to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s home as a result of the failed assassination attempt. (ِAFP)

A spokesperson for one Iran-aligned paramilitary group declined to comment immediately on the attack and who carried it out. Other Iran-backed groups could not be reached immediately for comment, and there was no immediate comment from the government in Tehran.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi escaped unhurt from the attack on his residence in Baghdad, which was carried out using explosives-laden drone.

