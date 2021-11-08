Iran-backed militia used Iranian-made drones in attack on Iraqi PM: Sources

A drone attack that targeted the Iraqi prime minister on Sunday was carried out by at least one Iran-backed militia group, Iraqi security officials and sources close to the militias said.

The sources, who spoke to Reuters on Monday condition of anonymity, said the drones and explosives used in the attack were Iranian-made.

A spokesperson for one Iran-aligned paramilitary group declined to comment immediately on the attack and who carried it out. Other Iran-backed groups could not be reached immediately for comment, and there was no immediate comment from the government in Tehran.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi escaped unhurt from the attack on his residence in Baghdad, which was carried out using explosives-laden drone.

“My residence has been the target of cowardly assault. Praise God, I am fine and so are those who work with me,” Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi says following a drone attack on his residence. https://t.co/cs8ZO5XNkc pic.twitter.com/GwQjGLaSxI — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) November 7, 2021

