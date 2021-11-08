Iran says will continue nuclear advances unless US lifts all Trump-era sanctions

Iran will not stop advancing its nuclear program until it is confident the US will lift all sanctions imposed on Tehran under former President Donald Trump in a “verifiable” manner, the spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry said on Monday.

“Iran will not stop its [nuclear] retaliatory actions until it is confident” all US sanctions imposed on Tehran following Washington’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal under Trump in 2018 “will be lifted at once and in an effective and verifiable manner with the necessary guarantees,” state media quoted Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iran began breaching the deal gradually in 2019 in response to Trump’s withdrawal from the deal the previous year and Washington’s reimposition of sanctions on Tehran.

Indirect talks between the US and Iran aimed at reviving the accord, which have been stalled since June, are set to resume in Vienna on November 29.

Khatibzadeh reiterated Iran’s demand that Washington must provide guarantees that it will not leave the deal again in the future.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister and chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri-Kani will travel to Berlin, London and Paris this week to discuss the upcoming talks, Khatibzadeh said.

Read more:

Iran begins annual war games ahead of nuke talks with West

Iran marks anniversary of 1979 takeover of US Embassy with demonstrations

France leaves door open for IAEA action against Iran