Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi says he knows those behind assassination bid, will pursue them

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said after chairing a security meeting on Sunday that those behind an attempt on his life were well known and would be exposed.

“We will pursue those who committed yesterday’s crime, we know them well and we will expose them,” he said according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

Three drones were used in the attack, including two that were downed by security forces while a third drone hit the residence, state news agency INA quoted an interior ministry spokesman as saying.

Six members of al-Kadhimi’s personal protection force stationed outside his residence in the Green Zone were wounded, security sources told Reuters.

The attack came two days after clashes in Baghdad between government forces and supporters of Iran-backed political parties that lost dozens of parliamentary seats after an Oct. 10general election. Most of the parties have armed wings.

President Barham Salih condemned the attack as a heinous crime against Iraq. “We cannot accept that Iraq will be dragged into chaos and a coup against its constitutional system,” he said in a tweet.

Shia Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, whose party was the biggest winner in last month’s election, called the attack a terrorist act against Iraq’s stability that aimed to “return Iraq to a state of chaos to be controlled by non-state forces.”

The United States, United Nations, Uk, France, Saudi Arabia, and Iran condemned the attack.

