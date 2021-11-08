.
Israel says it intercepted a Hamas drone launched toward the sea

An Israeli Iron Dome defence system battery, designed to intercept and destroy incoming short-range rockets and artillery shells, in pictured in the Hula Valley in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon, on July 27, 2020. The Israeli army said the previous day one of its drones had come down in Lebanese territory, following a reinforcement of its presence at its northern frontier near Lebanon. Israel regularly deploys drones over Lebanon, in particular to monitor the movements of pro-Iran armed group Hezbollah, an arch-enemy of the Jewish state and a heavyweight in Lebanese politics.
An Israeli Iron Dome defence system battery, designed to intercept and destroy incoming short-range rockets and artillery shells, in pictured in the Hula Valley in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon, on July 27, 2020. (File photo)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Israel’s army says it has intercepted a Hamas drone that was launched toward the sea, according to local media reports.

Times of Israel reporter Emanuel Fabian reported in a tweet that the Israeli Defense Forces said an Iron Dome missile has intercepted the Hamas drone over the sea.

Israel and Hamas have fought four wars since 2008.

