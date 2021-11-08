Israel says it intercepted a Hamas drone launched toward the sea

Israel’s army says it has intercepted a Hamas drone that was launched toward the sea, according to local media reports.

Times of Israel reporter Emanuel Fabian reported in a tweet that the Israeli Defense Forces said an Iron Dome missile has intercepted the Hamas drone over the sea.

Israel and Hamas have fought four wars since 2008.

LIVE from southern Israel: A Hamas UAV was just intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. pic.twitter.com/gr8hagi7fP — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 8, 2021

