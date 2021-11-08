Lebanon’s PM says IMF talks progressing well

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday that preliminary talks with the International Monetary Fund were advancing well.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“For the first time we have handed over unified financial figures,” Mikati told an economy conference in Beirut. “We hope we will have a letter of intent soon.”

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the country can not spend any more on subsidies.

High-Sulphur fuel from Iraq is currently the country’s only source of power, he added, providing five hours a day.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) requires the country’s budget for 2022 to be presented to parliament before the end of the year, he said.

Read more:

‘Crazy love:’ Lebanon slogan promotes tourism on back of crisis

Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments

Kordahi would resign if it ‘guarantees’ a change in Gulf stance on Lebanon: Report