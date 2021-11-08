.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lebanon’s PM says IMF talks progressing well

  • Font
A handout picture provided by the Lebanese photo agency Dalati and Nohra on September 10, 2021 shows Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati announcing the formation of a new Lebanese government. (AFP)
A handout picture provided by the Lebanese photo agency Dalati and Nohra on September 10, 2021 shows Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati announcing the formation of a new Lebanese government. (AFP)

Lebanon’s PM says IMF talks progressing well

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday that preliminary talks with the International Monetary Fund were advancing well.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“For the first time we have handed over unified financial figures,” Mikati told an economy conference in Beirut. “We hope we will have a letter of intent soon.”

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the country can not spend any more on subsidies.

High-Sulphur fuel from Iraq is currently the country’s only source of power, he added, providing five hours a day.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) requires the country’s budget for 2022 to be presented to parliament before the end of the year, he said.

Read more:

‘Crazy love:’ Lebanon slogan promotes tourism on back of crisis

Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments

Kordahi would resign if it ‘guarantees’ a change in Gulf stance on Lebanon: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iraq PM speaks out after attempted assassination, photos show attack aftermath Iraq PM speaks out after attempted assassination, photos show attack aftermath
Kordahi would resign if it ‘guarantees’ a change in Gulf stance on Lebanon: Report Kordahi would resign if it ‘guarantees’ a change in Gulf stance on Lebanon: Report
Top Content
India’s cow dung fight marks end of Diwali festivities India’s cow dung fight marks end of Diwali festivities
Vietnamese minister under fire for ‘Salt Bae’ golden steak dinner in London Vietnamese minister under fire for ‘Salt Bae’ golden steak dinner in London
Tigray fighters say Ethiopia capital not facing ‘bloodbath’ Tigray fighters say Ethiopia capital not facing ‘bloodbath’
Iraq PM speaks out after attempted assassination, photos show attack aftermath Iraq PM speaks out after attempted assassination, photos show attack aftermath
Saudi Arabia’s AlUla, Saudia welcome guests on world’s first ‘Museum in the Sky’ Saudi Arabia’s AlUla, Saudia welcome guests on world’s first ‘Museum in the Sky’
‘Gulf Shooting 2021’ drill kicks off with Saudi, US, Kuwait participation ‘Gulf Shooting 2021’ drill kicks off with Saudi, US, Kuwait participation
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More