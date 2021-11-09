.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Hamas sentences three to death for working with Israel, drug trade

  • Font
A member of Palestinian Hamas security forces stands outside the Kerem Shalom crossing in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on August 11, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
A member of Palestinian Hamas security forces stands outside the Kerem Shalom crossing in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on August 11, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

Hamas sentences three to death for working with Israel, drug trade

AFP

Published: Updated:

The Islamist movement Hamas which rules the Gaza Strip said Tuesday it had sentenced three people to death, two of them for collaborating with its enemy Israel.

The Hamas military court said recent rulings “included three death sentences, two of them against collaborators with the occupation, and the third against a drug dealer.”

The court also ruled on 11 other cases involving the same charges. All were handed jail terms ranging from four years to life, except for one suspect whose drug trafficking charge was dropped.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Hamas took over the Gaza Strip in 2007 and has ruled it since, while Israel has imposed a blockade on the territory.

Since then, Hamas and Israel have fought four wars, in 2008, 2012, 2014 and this year.

Previously, Hamas announced in late October it had sentenced six Palestinian “informants” to death for collaborating with Israel.

The Gaza-based Al Mezan Center for Human Rights has called for a moratorium on capital punishment in the enclave, saying it was “gravely concerned about the incessant issuance of death sentences by the military judiciary.”

Hamas said Tuesday it had “fulfilled all legal procedures” and granted the convicts their full rights.

Palestinian law requires approval from Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas for the death penalty, but Hamas in Gaza has carried out a number of executions without seeking his permission.

Read more:

Finnish charity cuts ties with Palestinian NGO accused by Israel of aiding militants

Vatican urges peace talks as Palestinian President Abbas meets Pope Francis

Israeli gunfire kills at least four Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study
‘Messi 10’ Cirque du Soleil performance coming to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season ‘Messi 10’ Cirque du Soleil performance coming to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season
Top Content
UAE’s 50th National Day: How to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee UAE’s 50th National Day: How to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee
Miss Universe UAE coronation night canceled until further notice Miss Universe UAE coronation night canceled until further notice
Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison
UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel
Elon Musk faces $15 billion tax bill, making the sale of Tesla stock likely: Reports Elon Musk faces $15 billion tax bill, making the sale of Tesla stock likely: Reports
Analysis: US eyes post-Erdogan Turkey as tensions simmer Analysis: US eyes post-Erdogan Turkey as tensions simmer
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More