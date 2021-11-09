.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Pope Francis condemns attack on Iraqi PM as ‘vile act of terrorism’

  • Font
Pope Francis meets Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi during a private audience at the Vatican, July 2, 2021. (Vatican Media/Handout via Reuters)
Pope Francis meets Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi during a private audience at the Vatican, July 2, 2021. (Vatican Media/Handout via Reuters)

Pope Francis condemns attack on Iraqi PM as ‘vile act of terrorism’

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Pope Francis on Tuesday condemned the drone attack on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s residence as a “vile act of terrorism.”

Al-Kadhimi escaped unhurt when three drones carrying explosives were launched at his home in Baghdad on Sunday. Several of his bodyguards were injured.

The Vatican said its Secretary of State sent a message to the prime minister in the name of the pope, who visited Iraq in March.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“In condemning this vile act of terrorism, His Holiness once more expresses his confidence that with the blessing of the most high God the people of Iraq will be confirmed in wisdom and strength in pursuing the path of peace through dialogue and fraternal solidarity,” the message said.

Iraqi security officials and militia sources in Baghdad said the drone attack was carried out by at least one Iran-backed militia, weeks after pro-Iran groups were routed in elections they say were rigged.

Read more:

Iran Quds Force chief meets Iraqi PM in Baghdad after assassination attempt: Report

Iran-backed militia used Iranian-made drones in attack on Iraqi PM: Sources

Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi says he knows those behind assassination bid, will pursue them

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study
‘Messi 10’ Cirque du Soleil performance coming to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season ‘Messi 10’ Cirque du Soleil performance coming to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season
Top Content
UAE’s 50th National Day: How to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee UAE’s 50th National Day: How to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee
Miss Universe UAE coronation night canceled until further notice Miss Universe UAE coronation night canceled until further notice
Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison
UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel
Elon Musk faces $15 billion tax bill, making the sale of Tesla stock likely: Reports Elon Musk faces $15 billion tax bill, making the sale of Tesla stock likely: Reports
Analysis: US eyes post-Erdogan Turkey as tensions simmer Analysis: US eyes post-Erdogan Turkey as tensions simmer
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More