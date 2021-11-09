.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE foreign minister arrives in Syria to meet senior Assad regime officials

  • Font
The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs concludes an official visit to the US, during which he met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. (File Photo: WAM)
The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs concludes an official visit to the US, during which he met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. (File Photo: WAM)
Syria crisis

UAE foreign minister arrives in Syria to meet senior Assad regime officials

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates foreign minister landed in Damascus on Tuesday, Lebanese broadcasters reported, a sign of improving ties between President Bashar al-Assad and one of the prominent Arab states that once backed rebels trying to overthrow him.

There was no immediate confirmation from either the UAE or Syrian foreign ministries or the Syrian presidency, and no word on the visit on Syrian state media.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed would be the most senior Emirati dignitary to visit Syria in the decade since the eruption of a civil war in which several Arab states lined up in support of mainly Sunni Muslim rebels seeking to topple Assad.

US says it will not ease pressure on Syria after UAE criticism of Caesar Act Middle East US foreign policy US says it will not ease pressure on Syria after UAE criticism of Caesar Act

The foreign minister arrived with a senior delegation, according to al-Manar TV, which is run by Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah, an Assad ally.

The pro-government Syrian newspaper al-Watan cited unofficial media sources “talking about” his arrival.

The United Arab Emirates has been at the forefront of efforts by some Arab states to normalize ties with Damascus, and called for Syria to be readmitted to the Arab League earlier this year. It reopened its embassy in Damascus three years ago.

The United States, a close ally of the UAE, has said it does not support any efforts to normalize ties with Assad or rehabilitate him until progress is made towards a political solution to the conflict.

Read more: US Republicans blast Arab states over normalization efforts with Syria’s Assad

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study
‘Messi 10’ Cirque du Soleil performance coming to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season ‘Messi 10’ Cirque du Soleil performance coming to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season
Top Content
UAE’s 50th National Day: How to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee UAE’s 50th National Day: How to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee
Miss Universe UAE coronation night canceled until further notice Miss Universe UAE coronation night canceled until further notice
Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison
UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel
Elon Musk faces $15 billion tax bill, making the sale of Tesla stock likely: Reports Elon Musk faces $15 billion tax bill, making the sale of Tesla stock likely: Reports
UAE will be first MidEast country to test self-driving cars: Dubai ruler UAE will be first MidEast country to test self-driving cars: Dubai ruler
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More