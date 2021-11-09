.
US, UK, Norway say told Sudan’s Burhan civilian leadership must be restored

Sudan's top army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan holds a press conference at the General Command of the Armed Forces in Khartoum on October 26, 2021. (AFP)
Sudan's top army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan holds a press conference at the General Command of the Armed Forces in Khartoum on October 26, 2021. (AFP)

Reuters

The ambassadors of the United States, Britain, and Norway met Sudanese General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Tuesday and told him that civilian leadership must be restored in Sudan, the three countries said in a statement following the meeting.

“We underscored the need for restoration of the Constitutional Document, and of Prime Minister Hamdok to office, as the basis for discussions on how to achieve a civilian-military partnership and civilian-led transitional government,” the countries, known as the Sudan Troika, said.

Read more: Sudan court orders end to internet cut but country remains largely offline

