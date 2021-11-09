US, UK, Norway say told Sudan’s Burhan civilian leadership must be restored

The ambassadors of the United States, Britain, and Norway met Sudanese General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Tuesday and told him that civilian leadership must be restored in Sudan, the three countries said in a statement following the meeting.

“We underscored the need for restoration of the Constitutional Document, and of Prime Minister Hamdok to office, as the basis for discussions on how to achieve a civilian-military partnership and civilian-led transitional government,” the countries, known as the Sudan Troika, said.

