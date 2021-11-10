.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Satellite signals suggest Vietnam ship seized by Iran freed

  • Font
This video grab of a footage broadcast by the Iranian state TV on November 3, 2021, reportedly shows a US warship (top R) a Vietnam-flagged oil tanker (bottom) and Iranian Revolutionary Guards navy vessels, in the Gulf of Oman. (AFP)
This video grab of a footage broadcast by the Iranian state TV on November 3, 2021, reportedly shows a US warship (top R) a Vietnam-flagged oil tanker (bottom) and Iranian Revolutionary Guards navy vessels, in the Gulf of Oman. (AFP)

Satellite signals suggest Vietnam ship seized by Iran freed

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Satellite tracking data and other signals on Wednesday suggested a Vietnamese oil tanker earlier seized by Iran had been freed by Tehran.

The Sothys left a position off Iran's Bandar Abbas port and had reached international waters in the nearby Gulf of Oman, the data analyzed by The Associated Press from MarineTraffic.com showed.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iran did not immediately acknowledge releasing the vessel. Vietnamese officials could not be reached for comment.

Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard troops on Oct. 24 took control of the MV Sothys, a vessel that analysts suspect of trying to transfer sanctioned Iranian crude oil to Asia. US forces had monitored the seizure but ultimately didn’t take action as the vessel sailed into Iranian waters.

The episode was the latest provocation in Mideast waters as tensions escalate between Iran and the US over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Read more:

Vietnamese-flagged tanker transferring Iranian-crude oil to Iran-flagged tanker

US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel

Iranian supertanker to set sail from Venezuela with heavy crude

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study
‘Messi 10’ Cirque du Soleil performance coming to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season ‘Messi 10’ Cirque du Soleil performance coming to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season
Top Content
UAE will be first MidEast country to test self-driving cars: Dubai ruler UAE will be first MidEast country to test self-driving cars: Dubai ruler
Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study
Saudi Arabians celebrate seventh anniversary of pledge of allegiance to King Salman Saudi Arabians celebrate seventh anniversary of pledge of allegiance to King Salman
UN says at least nine staff, dependents detained in Ethiopian capital UN says at least nine staff, dependents detained in Ethiopian capital
US officials criticize efforts to normalize ties with Syria’s Assad US officials criticize efforts to normalize ties with Syria’s Assad
WHO warns of shortage of 1-2 bln COVID-19 vaccine syringes WHO warns of shortage of 1-2 bln COVID-19 vaccine syringes
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More