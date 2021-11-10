Turkey releases US citizen accused of being behind coup messaging app: Report

Turkey has reportedly released a Turkish-American man imprisoned for being the license holder of an encrypted messaging app allegedly used during the attempted coup in 2016, a Turkish opposition website said Wednesday.

“The İstanbul 29th High Criminal Court ruled to release Alpaslan Demir, who changed his name to David Keynes after acquiring US citizenship, citing the fact that he had turned himself in and may be entitled to a reduced sentence under the effective remorse law,” Turkish Minute reported.

Turkey and its leader, Recep Tayyip Erodgan, have accused US-based Muslim cleric Fetullah Gulen of being behind the 2016 coup where over 250 people were killed and another 2,200 injured.

Bylock, an encrypted messaging app, was found on many of the phones of protesters.

Bylock’s license-holder David Keynes, who changed his name from Alpaslan Demir after gaining US citizenship, was arrested after he turned himself in in June.

He was facing up to 15 years in prison as the Turkish government banned Bylock in the country.

“The first hearing in Keynes’ trial was held on Oct. 6, but the court didn’t release him despite reports that Keynes was expecting to be freed under a deal he made with Turkish authorities before coming to Turkey from the US and surrendering to the police,” Turkish Minute said.

