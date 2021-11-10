.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Turkish strike kills three in Kurdish-run Syria

  • Font
A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on February 24, 2020, reportedly shows Syrian air defence intercepting an Israeli missile in the sky over the Syrian capital Damascus. (AFP)
A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on February 24, 2020, reportedly shows Syrian air defence intercepting an Israeli missile in the sky over the Syrian capital Damascus. (AFP)

Turkish strike kills three in Kurdish-run Syria

AFP

Published: Updated:

The Kurdish administration in northeastern Syria said Wednesday that a Turkish drone strike targeting a car in the border city of Qamishli killed three civilians.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The strike, which was carried out on Tuesday, “killed three members of a single family”, including an 82-year-old man, a statement released by the autonomous administration said.

Nuri Mahmoud, a spokesman for the Kurdish security forces, named the dead as “national figure Yusuf Kello and his two grandsons Mazloum and Muhammad.”

“The treacherous targeting of the patriots of northeastern Syria by the Turkish occupation will not discourage us,” the spokesman said on Twitter.

Turkey, which considers the Kurdish movement that dominates the administration to be a terrorist organization, has thousands of troops deployed across northern Syria.

The army and its Syrian opposition proxies have seized swathes of territory in successive military operations since 2016, most of them targeting Kurdish forces.

Last month, Erdogan said Turkey was preparing to step up operations in Syria, where its troops have clashed with Kurdish forces supported by the US in the fight against ISIS.

Qamishli residents are expected to hold a protest later on Wednesday against the latest drone strike.

The conflict in Syria has killed nearly 500,000 people since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of peaceful demonstrations.

Read more:

US officials criticize efforts to normalize ties with Syria’s Assad

UAE foreign minister arrives in Syria, meets President Bashar al-Assad

Explosions heard over Syria’s Homs, Tartous: State media

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Eighteen int’l brands set to release new exclusive toys at Riyadh Toy Festival Eighteen int’l brands set to release new exclusive toys at Riyadh Toy Festival
‘Real or fake’: Video shows Will Smith climbing to the top of the Burj Khalifa ‘Real or fake’: Video shows Will Smith climbing to the top of the Burj Khalifa
Top Content
UAE will be first MidEast country to test self-driving cars: Dubai ruler UAE will be first MidEast country to test self-driving cars: Dubai ruler
Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study
Saudi Arabians celebrate seventh anniversary of pledge of allegiance to King Salman Saudi Arabians celebrate seventh anniversary of pledge of allegiance to King Salman
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai marries at home in Britain Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai marries at home in Britain
US officials criticize efforts to normalize ties with Syria’s Assad US officials criticize efforts to normalize ties with Syria’s Assad
Dubai’s Mashreqbank hit with $100 mln fine in US over Sudan sanctions Dubai’s Mashreqbank hit with $100 mln fine in US over Sudan sanctions
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More