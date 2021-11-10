US official Blinken calls Iraqi President Salih, condemns ‘terrorist’ attack on PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Iraq’s President Barham Salih on Tuesday to condemn the “terrorist attack” that targeted Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s residence on Sunday.

Blinken described the incident as “an attack on the sovereignty and stability of the Iraqi state,” the State Department said in a statement.

He stressed that the US partnership with the Iraqi government and people in “steadfast.”

The prime minister suffered a light cut as a result of the explosive drone attack on his residence. He later appeared in a televised speech.

The weapons used in the attack were manufactured by Iran, and the group that carried out the attack was an Iran-backed militia, unnamed Iraqi security sources told Reuters earlier this week.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack came just days after violent clashes in Baghdad between government forces and supporters of Iran-backed political parties that lost dozens of parliamentary seats in the October 10 general election.

“The perpetrators of this terrorist attack on the Iraqi state must be held accountable. I condemn in the strongest terms those using violence to undermine Iraq’s democratic process,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

As well as the US, the UN, Saudi Arabia, and Iran have all condemned the attack.

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said the attack was a “cowardly terrorist act.”

Unexploded ordnance was later found on the roof of the prime minister’s residence, video released by his office showed.

Security forces recovered a small explosive-laden drone, a security official told Reuters.

