Yemeni Journalists Syndicate condemns attack on Al Arabiya reporter, his wife

The Yemeni Journalists Syndicate condemned the attack that injured Al Arabiya reporter Mahmoud al-Atmi and left his pregnant wife Rasha Khalid dead in Yemen’s Aden on Tuesday.

The syndicate called on local and international organizations to show solidarity with Yemeni journalists and to continue efforts to provide a safe environment for them, according to reports.

Watch: Mahmoud al-Atmi, a Yemeni journalist working with Al Arabiya and Al Hadath, was injured in a car explosion in Yemen’s southern port city Aden, which also killed his pregnant wife, security officials say.https://t.co/poeLJ5EI1c pic.twitter.com/woBEg288wW — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) November 10, 2021

Al-Atmi is a reporter working for Al Arabiya and Al Hadath news channels. He is currently receiving medical care following his injuries from the attack.

An explosive device was planted on al-Atmi's car, security officials said. The explosion claimed the life of al-Atmi’s wife, who was also a journalist working in Al Ain channel.

The Yemeni Journalists Syndicate is a Yemen-based organization whose main goal is to defend the rights of journalists.

The syndicate condemned in the strongest terms this “horrific crime,” and called on the security authorities in Aden to investigate the incident and arrest those responsible.

The organization said the attack on al-Atmi is a dangerous indication of a new and violent phase targeting journalists in Yemen.

“The syndicate renewed its demand to provide a safe environment for journalistic work in Yemen, declaring that the current journalistic work environment is very dangerous,” media reports said.

Yemen has been mired in violence since the Iran-backed Houthi movement ousted the internationally recognized government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, prompting the Arab Coalition to intervene months later.

Aden has also been caught in a power struggle between the government and a separatist group vying for control of the city, interim seat of government, and the wider south.

