Protests erupt in Sudan’s capital after announcement of ruling council

Sudanese protesters cheer as they greet fellow demonstrators upon their arrival on a train from Madani, the capital of Sudan's east-central al-Jazirah state, to join a rally in support of a civilian-led transition to democracy, on September 30, 2021. Ebrahim HAMID / AFP
A file photo shows Sudanese protesters cheer during a rally in support of a civilian-led transition to democracy, on September 30, 2021. (AFP)
Protests

Protests erupt in Sudan’s capital after announcement of ruling council

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Protesters in the east of the Sudanese capital Khartoum closed roads and burned tires late on Thursday shortly after the country’s military leader announced the formation of a new ruling council, witnesses said.

The protests were taking place in Burri, a stronghold for pro-democracy demonstrations since the uprising that overthrew former leader Omar al-Bashir.

Pictures posted on social media appeared to show similar protests in other parts of the capital.

Earlier on Thursday, Sudan’s de facto ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan named a new ruling council to steer the country’s transition after last month’s military takeover, state television reported.

The announcement came more than two weeks since Burhan dissolved the government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, detained the civilian leadership, and declared a nationwide state of emergency.

