Belarus airline to bar Syrians, Iraqis and Yemenis from boarding in Turkey

People return their tickets to fly abroad at an office of Belarusâ€™ national carrier, Belavia, in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, May 28, 2021. (File photo: AP)

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Belarusian airline Belavia said on Friday it would not allow citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen to board flights from Turkey at the request of Turkish authorities.

It said the decision would take effect on Friday.

The European Union says Belarus is encouraging thousands fleeing war-torn parts of the world to try to cross its borders and may impose new sanctions on Belarus and airlines ferrying the migrants as soon as Monday.

Read more:

Turkey extends Syria, Iraq cross-border missions by two years

Iraq Kurdistan vows to address ‘root causes’ of migrant flow at Polish-Belarus border

EU accuses Belarus of ‘trafficking’ migrants toward border

