.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Farmers in Iran’s Isfahan protest drought in dried-up river

  • Font
Isfahan has been boosted as the leading attraction by Iran to European tourists. (File Photo: Supplied)
Isfahan has been boosted as the leading attraction by Iran to European tourists. (File Photo: Supplied)

Farmers in Iran’s Isfahan protest drought in dried-up river

AFP

Published: Updated:

Hundreds of farmers rallied in Iran's central city of Isfahan to decry the drying up of its river and the impact of drought, state media reported on Friday.

Images broadcast on state television showed several hundred people gathered in the dry bed of the Zayandeh Rood river, which cuts through the city.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

"A large number of farmers have gathered here to have their voices heard by the authorities," a state television journalist said from the rally.
Farmers were demonstrating "against the drying out of the Zayandeh Rood river", another reporter said, as farmers chanted in the background.

Apart from brief periods, the river, crossed by a historic bridge that is a major tourist attraction, has been dry since 2000.

Isfahan residents have been protesting for years over the diversion of its waters to neighboring Yazd province.

Last month, the Fars news agency said protesters had damaged infrastructure east of Isfahan to prevent the water being diverted.

On Thursday, President Ebrahim Raisi met with representatives from the provinces of Isfahan, Yazd and Semnan and promised to resolve water issues.

He said that a committee and a working group would be formed with the aim of rehabilitating the river and resolving related problems, according to the presidency website.

Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian told another group of protesting farmers on Friday that the government would "take fairness into consideration in water distribution".

With a population of around two million, Isfahan is Iran's third largest city and a magnet for tourists due to its heritage sites.

In July, deadly protests broke out in the southwestern province of Khuzestan after drought led to widespread water shortages.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘Pingu’ the penguin travels 3,000km from Antarctica to New Zealand by accident ‘Pingu’ the penguin travels 3,000km from Antarctica to New Zealand by accident
Iran-backed Houthis holding US Embassy staff in Yemen: State Department Iran-backed Houthis holding US Embassy staff in Yemen: State Department
Top Content
Egyptian Siamese twins to arrive in Saudi Arabia for potential emergency surgery Egyptian Siamese twins to arrive in Saudi Arabia for potential emergency surgery
King Salman approves granting Saudi citizenship to distinguished individuals King Salman approves granting Saudi citizenship to distinguished individuals
France handed executed journalist Zam to Iran in swap deal, claims ex-intel officer France handed executed journalist Zam to Iran in swap deal, claims ex-intel officer
Iran-backed Houthis holding US Embassy staff in Yemen: State Department Iran-backed Houthis holding US Embassy staff in Yemen: State Department
Saudi, US fighter jets escort two US B-1 strategic bombers over Red Sea Saudi, US fighter jets escort two US B-1 strategic bombers over Red Sea
UAE selected to host COP28 climate conference in 2023 UAE selected to host COP28 climate conference in 2023
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More