Iran says will not discuss its nuclear program in upcoming Vienna talks

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani arrives at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), in London, Britain, November 11, 2021. (Reuters/Henry Nicholls)
Iran nuclear deal

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English

Iran will not discuss its nuclear program and the progress it has made in talks with world powers scheduled for later this month, Tehran’s chief negotiator said on Friday, amid growing concern over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear advances.

Ali Bagheri-Kani, Iran’s deputy foreign minister and chief nuclear negotiator, said “the talks will not be about the nuclear issue, which has already been resolved,” Iran’s state-run Press TV reported.

“The main purpose of these talks from Iran’s standpoint is to remove the illegal sanctions imposed on Iran by the US,” Bagheri-Kani told Press TV.

Bagheri-Kani’s remarks come despite major concerns that Iran’s nuclear breaches are dimming chances of reiving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

His comments also suggest Iran intends to drive a hard bargain during the Vienna talks, which are set to resume on November 29 after a five-month pause.

The talks aim to bring both the US and Iran back into compliance with the 2015 deal, under which Tehran limited its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

The US withdrew from the deal under former President Donald Trump in 2018, reimposing sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy.

In response, Iran began gradually breaching the deal in 2019 by violating its nuclear restrictions and expanding its nuclear program.

