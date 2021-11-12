.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iraq halts direct flights with Belarus in a bid to stem human trafficking

  • Font
German police officers detain a migrant, reportedly coming from Iraq through Belarus and Poland, during a patrol near the German-Polish border, in Frankfurt (Oder), Germany, October 28, 2021. (Reuters/Michele Tantussi)
German police officers detain a migrant, reportedly coming from Iraq through Belarus and Poland, during a patrol near the German-Polish border, in Frankfurt (Oder), Germany, October 28, 2021. (Reuters/Michele Tantussi)

Iraq halts direct flights with Belarus in a bid to stem human trafficking

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday it had halted direct flights to Belarus from Iraq, in a bid to protect Iraqis against human trafficking gangs.

“The Iraqi embassy in Moscow and Warsaw coordinate Iraq’s efforts for the voluntary return of those who are stranded at the Belarus border,” the Iraqi state News Agency quoted the ministry spokesperson as saying.

“Iraq has stopped direct flights between Iraq and Belarus,” he added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Wednesday, the government of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, the source of hundreds of migrants stuck at the Polish-Belarus border, said it wanted to address the “root causes” of the problems pushing its citizens to emigrate.

Concern is growing for more than 2,000 migrants – mainly Kurds from the Middle East – who are trapped at the border, with the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday over the issue.

Western governments accuse Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko of luring them to his country and sending them to cross into European Union and NATO member Poland in retaliation for EU sanctions.

Read more:

France warns Russia over Ukraine, Moscow denies weighing attack

Russia, Belarus hold joint paratrooper drills near Poland amid tensions

Belarus airline to bar Syrians, Iraqis and Yemenis from boarding in Turkey

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘Pingu’ the penguin travels 3,000km from Antarctica to New Zealand by accident ‘Pingu’ the penguin travels 3,000km from Antarctica to New Zealand by accident
Iran-backed Houthis holding US Embassy staff in Yemen: State Department Iran-backed Houthis holding US Embassy staff in Yemen: State Department
Top Content
Egyptian Siamese twins to arrive in Saudi Arabia for potential emergency surgery Egyptian Siamese twins to arrive in Saudi Arabia for potential emergency surgery
King Salman approves granting Saudi citizenship to distinguished individuals King Salman approves granting Saudi citizenship to distinguished individuals
France handed executed journalist Zam to Iran in swap deal, claims ex-intel officer France handed executed journalist Zam to Iran in swap deal, claims ex-intel officer
Iran-backed Houthis holding US Embassy staff in Yemen: State Department Iran-backed Houthis holding US Embassy staff in Yemen: State Department
Saudi, US fighter jets escort two US B-1 strategic bombers over Red Sea Saudi, US fighter jets escort two US B-1 strategic bombers over Red Sea
UAE selected to host COP28 climate conference in 2023 UAE selected to host COP28 climate conference in 2023
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More