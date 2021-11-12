.
Turkey working to get out of FATF grey list for failing to head off money laundering

A money changer uses a machine to count Turkish liras in the border city of Hatay, Turkey in this September 17, 2013 file photo. Reuters
A file photo shows a money changer uses a machine to count Turkish liras. (Reuters)

Turkey working to get out of FATF grey list for failing to head off money laundering

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said on Friday Turkey was working with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to get out of a grey list for failing to head off money laundering and terrorist financing, its inclusion in which could hurt foreign investment.

In October, the international watchdog downgraded Turkey along with Mali and Jordan to its increased monitoring list, known as “grey listing.”

“We do not think we deserve to be put on the grey list by FATF. We will continue working in cooperation with FATF and related institutions to get out of it,” Elvan said in a speech.

