Polish police say body of Syrian man found near Belarus border

The body of a young Syrian man has been found in Poland near the border with Belarus, Polish police said on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“Yesterday, in the woods, near the border, near Wolka Terechowska, the body of a young Syrian man was found,” Podlaska Police said on Twitter.

“Activities carried out in the place where the body was found did not allow for unequivocal determination of the cause of death.”

Read more:

Germany, France say Poland is obligated to respect EU rules

Bird flu spreads to Poland, hitting farms totaling 650,000 poultry: OIE

EU warns Poland it will pay for challenging common law