.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Polish police say body of Syrian man found near Belarus border

  • Font
Belongings of migrants are pictured in the forest after they left temporary night camp during migrant crisis on Belarusian - Polish border near Hajnowka, Poland, November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Belongings of migrants are pictured in the forest after they left temporary night camp during migrant crisis on Belarusian - Polish border near Hajnowka, Poland, November 10, 2021. (Reuters)

Polish police say body of Syrian man found near Belarus border

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The body of a young Syrian man has been found in Poland near the border with Belarus, Polish police said on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Yesterday, in the woods, near the border, near Wolka Terechowska, the body of a young Syrian man was found,” Podlaska Police said on Twitter.

“Activities carried out in the place where the body was found did not allow for unequivocal determination of the cause of death.”

Read more:

Germany, France say Poland is obligated to respect EU rules

Bird flu spreads to Poland, hitting farms totaling 650,000 poultry: OIE

EU warns Poland it will pay for challenging common law

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi-backed company harnesses waste energy to mine bitcoins Saudi-backed company harnesses waste energy to mine bitcoins
‘Pingu’ the penguin travels 3,000km from Antarctica to New Zealand by accident ‘Pingu’ the penguin travels 3,000km from Antarctica to New Zealand by accident
Top Content
Saudi, US fighter jets escort two US B-1 strategic bombers over Red Sea Saudi, US fighter jets escort two US B-1 strategic bombers over Red Sea
Qatar to represent US interests in Afghanistan: Official Qatar to represent US interests in Afghanistan: Official
Iraq halts direct flights with Belarus in a bid to stem human trafficking Iraq halts direct flights with Belarus in a bid to stem human trafficking
US, Qatar against normalizing ties with Syria’s Assad regime US, Qatar against normalizing ties with Syria’s Assad regime
Iran says will not discuss its nuclear program in upcoming Vienna talks Iran says will not discuss its nuclear program in upcoming Vienna talks
Top US lawmakers lambaste Iran-backed Houthis after detaining of Embassy staff Top US lawmakers lambaste Iran-backed Houthis after detaining of Embassy staff
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More