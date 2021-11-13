US staying in Syria until ISIS threat eliminated: State Department

The US said Friday that terrorist groups in Syria were threatening its national security and that US troops would not withdraw until the threat was eliminated.

“Terrorist groups like ISIS in Syria directly threaten US national security and the Syrian people. The United States remains committed to the military mission against ISIS,” a tweet from the State Department read.

Conflicting reports have surfaced in recent months over the commitment of US President Joe Biden to remain in the Middle East after the colossal, deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan.

But US officials and diplomats have previously told Al Arabiya English that their troops would remain in Iraq and Syria until their missions were complete.

In Iraq, after coming under increased pressure from Iran-backed militias and political parties, Washington agreed to end its “combat mission” and transition to more of a supervisory role.

Although US troops are in Iraq at the invitation of Baghdad, pro-Iran factions are calling on US troops to leave the country.

As for Syria, the US continues its anti-ISIS fight in the northern part of the country. And on Friday, the State Department put to bed any doubts that the US was considering withdrawing in the foreseeable future.

“We will maintain our mission in Syria until the threat posed by the terrorist group is eliminated,” the State Department said.

