.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Britain advises against all but essential travel to Lebanon

  • Font
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks outside 10 Downing Street after recovering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London. (Reuters)
A file photo shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks outside 10 Downing Street, London, Britain. (Reuters)

Britain advises against all but essential travel to Lebanon

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Britain has advised against all but essential travel to Lebanon, in a new update issued on Tuesday.

Lebanon is suffering a financial and economic meltdown which the World Bank has labelled as one of the deepest depressions of modern history, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and a massive explosion at Beirut’s port that destroyed large parts of the city and killed more than 215 people.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) now advises against all but essential travel to Lebanon, except for those areas to which the FCDO advises against all travel,” it said in a statement.

Read more:

Luxembourg opens criminal inquiry into Lebanon cenbank governor Riad Salameh

Egypt expects to import gas to Lebanon by early 2022: Minister

UAE working to de-escalate tensions with Iran, no interest in confrontation: Gargash

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Man City boss Pep Guardiola surprises young football stars at Expo 2020 Dubai Man City boss Pep Guardiola surprises young football stars at Expo 2020 Dubai
Miss Universe opens online voting poll ahead of pageant to be held in Israel Miss Universe opens online voting poll ahead of pageant to be held in Israel
Top Content
Jordan requests gender confirmation of female Iran player, claims goalie is a man Jordan requests gender confirmation of female Iran player, claims goalie is a man
Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data
In pictures: 27 academics and religious scholars granted Saudi Arabian citizenship In pictures: 27 academics and religious scholars granted Saudi Arabian citizenship
Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman
UK police identify Liverpool bombing suspect as Emad al-Swealmeen UK police identify Liverpool bombing suspect as Emad al-Swealmeen
Video shows women in Saudi struck by car prompting calls for pedestrian crossing Video shows women in Saudi struck by car prompting calls for pedestrian crossing
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More