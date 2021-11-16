.
Egypt expects to import gas to Lebanon by early 2022: Minister

People wait in cars to get fuel at a gas station in Zalka, Lebanon, August 20, 2021. Picture taken August 20, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Egypt is expecting to begin exporting 60-65 million cubic feet of gas per day to Lebanon by early next year, Egyptian Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla said on Tuesday.

Egypt will supply the gas, in line with the quantity that Lebanon had requested, “as soon as we can ... we might expect it end of the year, early next year,” Molla said on the sidelines of an oil and gas conference in Abu Dhabi.

“We are just (doing) due diligence, checking the pipelines,” he said.

Under a US-backed plan to help ease Lebanon’s power crisis, Egypt will supply natural gas to Lebanon via a pipeline passing through Jordan and Syria.

