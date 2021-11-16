.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran ‘absolutely serious’ about nuclear talks, Raisi tells Putin

  • Font
A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency on September 4, 2021 shows Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi during and interview with an Iranian tv channel. (File photo)
Iran nuclear deal

Iran ‘absolutely serious’ about nuclear talks, Raisi tells Putin

AFP

Published: Updated:

Iran is “absolutely serious” about nuclear talks expected to resume late this month, its President Ebrahim Raisi told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call Tuesday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is absolutely serious about the negotiations and we are equally serious about our people’s rights to have sanctions lifted,” Raisi said, according to a statement published on the presidency’s website.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iran invites UN nuclear watchdog chief to Tehran for talks Middle East Iran invites UN nuclear watchdog chief to Tehran for talks

His remarks come one day after Tehran invited the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, to visit and meet Iran’s foreign minister, after the UN official expressed concern over lack of contact with Iranian officials.

Nuclear talks, which have been on hold since Raisi’s election in June, are set to resume in Vienna on November 29 in a bid to revive a 2015 deal that offered Tehran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear activity.

The deal was torpedoed when the US unilaterally pulled out of it in 2018 under the administration of president Donald Trump.

The other parties to the deal – Russia, China, Germany, Britain and France – will participate in the Vienna talks in the presence of European negotiator Enrique Mora.

The US will meanwhile take part in the negotiations indirectly.

According to a Kremlin statement, Putin expressed hopes “that the talks scheduled for late November will be constructive.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had called on the West not to make “excessive demands” on Tehran in the talks, in a call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov earlier this month.

In September, Lavrov called on the US to be “more active” in its approach to help resume the stalled nuclear talks, criticizing the sanctions on Iran.

Read more:

Lack of contact from Iran govt ‘astonishing’: UN nuclear watchdog

UAE working to de-escalate tensions with Iran, no interest in confrontation: Gargash

Top US lawmakers lambaste Iran-backed Houthis after detaining of Embassy staff

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
US intends to ‘move forward’ with UAE deal for F-35 jets: Official US intends to ‘move forward’ with UAE deal for F-35 jets: Official
Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate
Top Content
Jordan requests gender confirmation of female Iran player, claims goalie is a man Jordan requests gender confirmation of female Iran player, claims goalie is a man
Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data
In pictures: 27 academics and religious scholars granted Saudi Arabian citizenship In pictures: 27 academics and religious scholars granted Saudi Arabian citizenship
Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman
Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate
Taliban arrests man for selling 130 women in Afghanistan Taliban arrests man for selling 130 women in Afghanistan
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More