.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

China, Israel presidents hold first-ever phone call

  • Font
China’s President Xi Jinping during his meeting with former Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Beijing, China in 2017. (File Photo: AP)
China’s President Xi Jinping during his meeting with former Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Beijing, China in 2017. (File Photo: AP)

China, Israel presidents hold first-ever phone call

AFP

Published: Updated:

The heads of state of China and Israel spoke by phone for the first time ever Wednesday, with Israeli President Isaac Herzog raising Iran’s nuclear program in a call with China’s Xi Jinping.

China and Israel established diplomatic relations in 1992, 44 years after the Jewish state’s creation, and Israeli presidents have visited China since.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

But according to Herzog’s office, Wednesday saw “the first-ever phone call between the presidents of China and Israel.”

The Israeli presidency is a largely ceremonial role, with most executive authority held by the prime minister.

But in his call with Xi, Herzog addressed Iran’s nuclear program, one of Israel’s top national security priorities.

Herzog “emphasized the need to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons capability” and accused the Islamic republic of “undermining regional stability in the Middle East,” his office said.

His call with Xi came ahead of the resumption on November 29 of nuclear talks in Vienna, stalled since June.

The talks aim to revive a 2015 deal that offered Tehran relief from sanctions in exchange for major curbs on its nuclear activities.

The US unilaterally pulled out of the deal in 2018 under the administration of former president Donald Trump.

China’s state news agency Xinhua reported that the Xi-Herzog call came ahead of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in January, which Beijing would use to promote its “comprehensive partnership” with Israel.

Read more: UAE a ‘close ally’ for collaboration on space innovation: Israel aerospace chief

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iran is leading state sponsor of terrorism, ISIS remains a threat to US: Official Iran is leading state sponsor of terrorism, ISIS remains a threat to US: Official
Guinness World Record Day 2021: Mid East athlete sets new somersault record Guinness World Record Day 2021: Mid East athlete sets new somersault record
Top Content
Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate
Saudi Crown Prince announces OXAGON, largest floating industrial complex in the world Saudi Crown Prince announces OXAGON, largest floating industrial complex in the world
New UAE labor laws announced, changes made to safeguard employees’ rights New UAE labor laws announced, changes made to safeguard employees’ rights
Taliban arrests man for selling 130 women in Afghanistan Taliban arrests man for selling 130 women in Afghanistan
UAE COVID-19 rules: All schools, universities to operate at 100 pct capacity in 2022 UAE COVID-19 rules: All schools, universities to operate at 100 pct capacity in 2022
Miss Universe opens online voting poll ahead of pageant to be held in Israel Miss Universe opens online voting poll ahead of pageant to be held in Israel
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More