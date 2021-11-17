Explosion reported at Iranian oil pipeline

An oil pipeline in southern Iran exploded on Wednesday, Iran’s state TV reported on Wednesday, citing aging infrastructure as the reason for the blast.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“This accident did not lead to any casualties,” a local official from the oil-rich province of Khuzestan told state media, adding that the fire had now been put out.

Small tremors were felt in the area following the explosion.

Read more:

Yemeni journalist working with Al Arabiya injured, pregnant wife killed in Aden

Syria explosion targeting army bus kills 13, wounds three in Damascus

A month of Iranian escalation ahead of the Vienna negotiations