Explosion reported at Iranian oil pipeline

Iranians walk past a pipeline, in the south-eastern city of Zahedan 18 August 2007. (AFP)
File photo of Iranians walking past a pipeline in the south-eastern city of Zahedan on 18 August 2007. (AFP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

An oil pipeline in southern Iran exploded on Wednesday, Iran’s state TV reported on Wednesday, citing aging infrastructure as the reason for the blast.

“This accident did not lead to any casualties,” a local official from the oil-rich province of Khuzestan told state media, adding that the fire had now been put out.

Small tremors were felt in the area following the explosion.

