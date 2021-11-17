.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lebanon central bank governor says has never hidden personal wealth

  • Font
Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during a news conference at Central Bank in Beirut, Lebanon, November 11, 2019. (Reuters)
Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during a news conference at Central Bank in Beirut, Lebanon, November 11, 2019. (Reuters)

Lebanon central bank governor says has never hidden personal wealth

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Lebanon’s central bank governor, Riad Salameh, has asked a renowned audit firm to audit transactions and investments that have been subject to “continous media speculation”, he said on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a statement, Salameh said the audit would be shared with judicial authorities and other persons if relevant, adding that he had never hidden his personal wealth.

Salameh is being investigated in three European nations, including a Swiss inquiry opened in January over alleged “aggravated money laundering” at the central bank involving $300 million in gains by a company owned by his brother.

Read more:

Alvarez and Marsal to resume Lebanon central bank audit, presidency says

Luxembourg opens criminal inquiry into Lebanon cenbank governor Riad Salameh

Britain advises against all but essential travel to Lebanon

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US intends to ‘move forward’ with UAE deal for F-35 jets: Official US intends to ‘move forward’ with UAE deal for F-35 jets: Official
Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate
Top Content
Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate
Saudi Crown Prince announces OXAGON, largest floating industrial complex in the world Saudi Crown Prince announces OXAGON, largest floating industrial complex in the world
Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman
Taliban arrests man for selling 130 women in Afghanistan Taliban arrests man for selling 130 women in Afghanistan
New UAE labor laws announced, changes made to safeguard employees’ rights New UAE labor laws announced, changes made to safeguard employees’ rights
Miss Universe opens online voting poll ahead of pageant to be held in Israel Miss Universe opens online voting poll ahead of pageant to be held in Israel
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More