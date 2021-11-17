Lebanon central bank governor says has never hidden personal wealth

Lebanon’s central bank governor, Riad Salameh, has asked a renowned audit firm to audit transactions and investments that have been subject to “continous media speculation”, he said on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

In a statement, Salameh said the audit would be shared with judicial authorities and other persons if relevant, adding that he had never hidden his personal wealth.

Salameh is being investigated in three European nations, including a Swiss inquiry opened in January over alleged “aggravated money laundering” at the central bank involving $300 million in gains by a company owned by his brother.

Read more:

Alvarez and Marsal to resume Lebanon central bank audit, presidency says

Luxembourg opens criminal inquiry into Lebanon cenbank governor Riad Salameh

Britain advises against all but essential travel to Lebanon