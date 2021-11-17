.
Russia will send satellite images to Lebanon from day of Beirut’s port blast

A justice symbol monument is seen near the grain silo damaged during last year's Beirut port blast. (File Photo: Reuters)
Beirut explosion

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia’s space agency Roscosmos will send Lebanon the satellite images it has for Beirut’s port before and after a huge explosion rocked it last year, its head Dmitry Rogozin told reporters on Wednesday.

In October, Lebanese President Michel Aoun asked Russia for the satellite images from Aug. 4, 2020, when the blast killed more than 215 people, injured thousands and destroyed swathes of the Lebanese capital. The probe still continues.

“I signed a paper today enclosing quite detailed imagery in response to a request from the Lebanese leadership,” Rogozin said.

The blast was one of the world’s largest non-nuclear explosions and the country’s worst peace-time disaster as it slips into political and economic meltdown.

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will discuss mutual relationship between the two countries with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib in Moscow on Nov. 22, the Russian ministry said in Wednesday.

The judge leading Lebanon's Beirut blast probe: Discreet and defiant

