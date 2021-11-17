Tear gas fired on Sudan protesters causing casualties: Witnesses

Security forces have fired tear gas on Sudan protesters causing casualties, according to an AFP report citing eyewitness accounts.

Mobile phone lines inside Sudan were cut ahead of the latest round of anti-military protests planned on Wednesday in the capital Khartoum, according to a Reuters witness.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Mobile internet connections in Sudan have been suspended since a military takeover on Oct. 25, despite a judge issuing several orders to restore them.