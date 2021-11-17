.
Tear gas fired on Sudan protesters causing casualties: Witnesses

People gather with Sudanese national flags as they protest against the military coup in Sudan, in Street 60 in the east of capital Khartoum on November 13, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

Agencies

Published: Updated:

Security forces have fired tear gas on Sudan protesters causing casualties, according to an AFP report citing eyewitness accounts.

Mobile phone lines inside Sudan were cut ahead of the latest round of anti-military protests planned on Wednesday in the capital Khartoum, according to a Reuters witness.

Mobile internet connections in Sudan have been suspended since a military takeover on Oct. 25, despite a judge issuing several orders to restore them.

