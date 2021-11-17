.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UN nuclear chief to visit Tehran next Monday: Iran atomic agency

  • Font
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi looks on as he addresses the media at the IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria May 24, 2021. (Reuters)
Iran nuclear deal

UN nuclear chief to visit Tehran next Monday: Iran atomic agency

AFP

Published: Updated:

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog will visit Tehran Monday to discuss Iran’s nuclear program, the spokesman for Iran’s atomic agency said, as several key dates approach.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi had expressed concern on November 12 over lack of contact with the Iranian government, describing it as “astonishing.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He said he had hoped to meet Iranian officials ahead of the next meeting of the IAEA’s Board of Governors, which was scheduled for November 22.

Iran responded three days later by inviting the UN nuclear chief to Tehran.

The head of the agency “will arrive on the evening of Monday, November 22 in Tehran”, Iran’s atomic agency spokesman told Fars news agency Wednesday.

Grossi will meet Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the head of Iran’s atomic agency, Mohamed Eslami, the spokesman added.

Grossi’s last visit to Tehran was in September, when he said he had “technical discussions” with Eslami.

He clinched a deal on access to surveillance equipment at Iran’s nuclear facilities but had hoped to return to the country soon for more detailed discussions.

Grossi’s visit comes ahead of the resumption on November 29 of nuclear talks in Vienna, stalled since June. The talks aim to restore a 2015 deal that offered Tehran relief from sanctions in exchange for major curbs on its nuclear activities.

The US unilaterally pulled out of the deal in 2018 under the administration of president Donald Trump, but talks to revive it began earlier this year.

President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran is “absolutely serious” about the nuclear talks, in a phone call Tuesday with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The Vienna talks will be attended by the remaining parties to the deal – Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia – while the US will participate in negotiations indirectly.

Read more:

Iran ‘absolutely serious’ about nuclear talks, Raisi tells Putin

Lack of contact from Iran govt ‘astonishing’: UN nuclear watchdog

UAE working to de-escalate tensions with Iran, no interest in confrontation: Gargash

Top US lawmakers lambaste Iran-backed Houthis after detaining of Embassy staff

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Guinness World Record Day 2021: Mid East athlete sets new somersault record Guinness World Record Day 2021: Mid East athlete sets new somersault record
Saudi Arabia’s AlUla: Top five things to see and do in the Kingdom’s living museum Saudi Arabia’s AlUla: Top five things to see and do in the Kingdom’s living museum
Top Content
Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate
Saudi Crown Prince announces OXAGON, largest floating industrial complex in the world Saudi Crown Prince announces OXAGON, largest floating industrial complex in the world
Taliban arrests man for selling 130 women in Afghanistan Taliban arrests man for selling 130 women in Afghanistan
New UAE labor laws announced, changes made to safeguard employees’ rights New UAE labor laws announced, changes made to safeguard employees’ rights
UAE COVID-19 rules: All schools, universities to operate at 100 pct capacity in 2022 UAE COVID-19 rules: All schools, universities to operate at 100 pct capacity in 2022
Miss Universe opens online voting poll ahead of pageant to be held in Israel Miss Universe opens online voting poll ahead of pageant to be held in Israel
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More