Bennett, Erdogan speak after Turkey releases Israeli couple suspected of spying

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday spoke with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan after Turkey released an Israeli couple who had been arrested for photographing Erdogan’s residence in Istanbul and suspected of spying.

Bennett thanked Erdogan for his help in securing the couple’s release, Bennett’s office said in a statement.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It was the first conversation between an Israeli prime minister and Turkey’s president since 2013, according to Bennett’s office.

Read more:

Turkey releases Israeli couple held over alleged espionage charge, Israel says

Israel denies espionage charge against couple arrested in Turkey

Turkey probes Tweets about President Erdogan’s health