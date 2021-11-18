.
Bennett, Erdogan speak after Turkey releases Israeli couple suspected of spying

Israeli couple Mordi and Natali Oknin speak to the media following their release and arrival in Modiin, Israel November 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Israeli couple Mordi and Natali Oknin speak to the media following their release and arrival in Modiin, Israel November 18, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday spoke with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan after Turkey released an Israeli couple who had been arrested for photographing Erdogan’s residence in Istanbul and suspected of spying.

Bennett thanked Erdogan for his help in securing the couple’s release, Bennett’s office said in a statement.

It was the first conversation between an Israeli prime minister and Turkey’s president since 2013, according to Bennett’s office.

