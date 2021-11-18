Iraqi flight returning migrants takes off from Belarus capital Minsk

An Iraqi Airways flight from Belarus, where thousands of migrants have camped on the Polish border for weeks, has taken off from the capital Minsk, according to the airport’s departures board.

The flight traveling to Baghdad is carrying 431 people, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported.

