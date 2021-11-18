.
Iraqi flight returning migrants takes off from Belarus capital Minsk

Migrants stay in the transport and logistics centre Bruzgi on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus November 18, 2021. Maxim Guchek/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.
Migrants stay in the transport and logistics centre Bruzgi on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus November 18, 2021. (Reuters)

Iraqi flight returning migrants takes off from Belarus capital Minsk

AFP, Moscow

Published: Updated:

An Iraqi Airways flight from Belarus, where thousands of migrants have camped on the Polish border for weeks, has taken off from the capital Minsk, according to the airport’s departures board.

The flight traveling to Baghdad is carrying 431 people, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported.

