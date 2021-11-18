Sudanese court orders arrest of telecoms heads until internet service restored

.
.
.
.
People chant slogans during a protest in Khartoum, amid ongoing demonstrations against a military takeover in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP)
People chant slogans during a protest in Khartoum, amid ongoing demonstrations against a military takeover in Khartoum, Sudan, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A Sudanese court has ordered the detention of the heads of the three telecommunications companies in the country until internet services are restored, the lawyer who raised the case against them told Reuters on Thursday.

Internet services have been disrupted intermittently in Sudan ahead of planned protests since the ouster of the country’s transitional government by the military in October.

On November 9, a Sudanese court ruled that internet services cut during a military coup on October 25, must be restored. However, the country remained largely offline.

