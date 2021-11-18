.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Tear gas fired at dozens of protesters in Sudan capital: Witness

  • Font
People gesture and chant slogans as they protest against the military coup in Sudan, in Street 60 in the east of capital Khartoum on November 13, 2021. (AFP)
People gesture and chant slogans as they protest against the military coup in Sudan, in Street 60 in the east of capital Khartoum on November 13, 2021. (AFP)

Tear gas fired at dozens of protesters in Sudan capital: Witness

AFP, Khartoum

Published: Updated:

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas Thursday morning at dozens of protesters manning barricades in the capital Khartoum, a witness said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Police have remained deployed in large numbers in north Khartoum where demonstrators kept up their protests through the night, witnesses said.

Wednesday saw the deadliest crackdown on anti-coup protests since last month’s military takeover.

At least 15 demonstrators were killed in Wednesday’s protests, most of them in north Khartoum, medics said.

Read more:

Sudan’s protest death toll rises to eight: Medics

Tear gas fired on Sudan protesters causing casualties: Witnesses

US diplomat meets Sudan’s ousted PM Hamdok to discuss restoring transition

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iran is leading state sponsor of terrorism, ISIS remains a threat to US: Official Iran is leading state sponsor of terrorism, ISIS remains a threat to US: Official
Guinness World Record Day 2021: Mid East athlete sets new somersault record Guinness World Record Day 2021: Mid East athlete sets new somersault record
Top Content
UAE COVID-19 rules: All schools, universities to operate at 100 pct capacity in 2022 UAE COVID-19 rules: All schools, universities to operate at 100 pct capacity in 2022
UN: ISIS now in all Afghan provinces, Taliban responding with extrajudicial killings UN: ISIS now in all Afghan provinces, Taliban responding with extrajudicial killings
Long-term study shows coffee, tea could be linked to lower risk of stroke, dementia Long-term study shows coffee, tea could be linked to lower risk of stroke, dementia
Saudi Arabia arrests nine in possession of 391 kgs of hashish Saudi Arabia arrests nine in possession of 391 kgs of hashish
Turkey detains Syrian singer Omar Souleyman over alleged ties to Kurdish militants Turkey detains Syrian singer Omar Souleyman over alleged ties to Kurdish militants
Senior US, GCC officials meet in Riyadh to discuss Iran’s ‘dangerous policies’ Senior US, GCC officials meet in Riyadh to discuss Iran’s ‘dangerous policies’
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More