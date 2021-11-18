UN nuclear watchdog chief to visit Tehran on Nov. 23: IAEA

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will hold meetings with Iranian officials in Tehran on Tuesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed on Thursday, more than two months after Iran promised to host him.

“We can confirm that Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will meet with high-level Iranian government officials in Tehran on Tuesday, 23 November,” the IAEA said in a statement, adding that Grossi would hold a news conference in Vienna, where his agency is based, upon his return that same day.

On Wednesday, the agency said it has still not had access to re-install surveillance cameras at the TESA Karaj centrifuge-parts workshop in Iran, though that is essential to reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

