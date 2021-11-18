.
UN nuclear watchdog chief to visit Tehran on Nov. 23: IAEA

Rafael Grossi, IAEA’s chief speaks during a press conference at the agency’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria on September 14, 2020. (AFP/Joe Klamar)
Rafael Grossi, IAEA's chief speaks during a press conference at the agency's headquarters in Vienna, Austria on September 14, 2020. (AFP/Joe Klamar)
Iran nuclear deal

UN nuclear watchdog chief to visit Tehran on Nov. 23: IAEA

Reuters

Published: Updated:

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will hold meetings with Iranian officials in Tehran on Tuesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed on Thursday, more than two months after Iran promised to host him.

“We can confirm that Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will meet with high-level Iranian government officials in Tehran on Tuesday, 23 November,” the IAEA said in a statement, adding that Grossi would hold a news conference in Vienna, where his agency is based, upon his return that same day.

On Wednesday, the agency said it has still not had access to re-install surveillance cameras at the TESA Karaj centrifuge-parts workshop in Iran, though that is essential to reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

Iran still denying inspectors ‘essential’ access to workshop: IAEA report

Iran ‘absolutely serious’ about nuclear talks, Raisi tells Putin

UAE working to de-escalate tensions with Iran, no interest in confrontation: Gargash

Explore More