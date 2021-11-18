Yemeni VP appreciates Arab Coalition’s role in battle against Iran-backed Houthis

Yemen’s Vice President General Ali Mohsen Saleh expressed his appreciation for the Arab Coalition’s role in Yemen in their battle against the “terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militia,” the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Thursday.

Saleh thanked the coalition for their continuous support to Yemen and its people and for “their common destiny in protecting Yemen and the security and stability of the Arab region.”

He said the “terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia and its continued escalation towards the liberated areas in Yemen and Saudi Arabia” proves that the militia rejects peace, SPA reported.

The Yemeni vice president called on the international community to condemn these practices in a way that would “protect the security of Yemen and Yemenis and to thwart Iran’s subversive project,” the press agency added.

