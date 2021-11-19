Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr says he is dissolving armed faction loyal to him

Populist Iraqi Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Friday he was dissolving the Promised Day Brigade, an armed faction loyal to him, and closing its headquarters, according to a statement published on his Twitter page.

On Thursday, al-Sadr urged paramilitary groups to purge what he called undisciplined members, and said non-state armed groups should hand in their weapons.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iranian-backed Shia Muslim militias have been accused of an attempt to kill outgoing Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi with an armed drone on Nov. 7.

Read more:

Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr urges militias to purge ‘undisciplined’ members

Strike on Kadhimi shows Iran losing control over Shia militias in Iraq: US officials

Supporters of pro-Iran groups in Iraq protest against vote ‘fraud’