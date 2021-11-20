.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Ultraconservative Iran MP’s office torched after protest remarks

  • Font
Hassan Norouzi
Hassan Norouzi's comments were strongly criticised in Iran, including by ultraconservative media outlets. (File photo)
Iran protests

Ultraconservative Iran MP’s office torched after protest remarks

AFP

Published: Updated:

Unidentified assailants torched the office front of an ultraconservative Iranian lawmaker whose recent comments on deadly anti-government protests in 2019 caused an outcry, local media reported Saturday.

“The office front of hodjatoleslam (middle-ranking cleric) Hassan Norouzi, representative for the Robat-Karim electorate (in southern Tehran), was set on fire on Friday evening,” the conservative Fars news agency said, adding that the assailants were “unknown.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Protesters took to the streets across Iran in November 2019 after a surprise fuel price hike, in Iran’s most vocal eruption of public dissent in a decade.

Three more Iran police dead in week of violence: Report Middle East Three more Iran police dead in week of violence: Report

Petrol pumps were torched, police stations attacked and shops looted before security forces stepped in amid a near-total internet blackout.

Iranian authorities acknowledged a death toll of 230 but experts working for the United Nations said 400 were killed in that unrest.

“I was one of those who shot at people. We shot. Who dares put us on trial today?” Norouzi had said in an interview published last week.

His remarks came in response to a symbolic four-day “trial” that activists and opponents of the Iranian regime abroad organized in London this month over the violence.

His comments were strongly criticized in Iran, including by ultraconservative media outlets.

“Norouzi said that the interview was distorted, while still admitting to making the remarks,” the Javan daily said, while the Fars agency had called the comments “strange and unbelievable.”

Read more:

Three more Iran police dead in week of violence: Report

Thousands of Iranians protest dried-up river in Isfahan

Iran calls for depoliticization of UN nuclear watchdog after France urges it to act

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Iran-backed Houthis continue to detain US, UN employees: State Department Iran-backed Houthis continue to detain US, UN employees: State Department
Top US defense official to make ‘very clear’ Washington’s commitment to Middle East Top US defense official to make ‘very clear’ Washington’s commitment to Middle East
Top Content
Officials inaugurate first ever international flight to Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Officials inaugurate first ever international flight to Saudi Arabia’s AlUla
White House calls on Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine White House calls on Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine
Russian rescue dog Monika back on all fours with titanium paws Russian rescue dog Monika back on all fours with titanium paws
S.Korea scrambles fighter jets as Russia, China warplanes enter air defense zone S.Korea scrambles fighter jets as Russia, China warplanes enter air defense zone
Biden to transfer power to VP Harris while under anesthesia for colonoscopy Biden to transfer power to VP Harris while under anesthesia for colonoscopy
Thousands of Iranians protest dried-up river in Isfahan Thousands of Iranians protest dried-up river in Isfahan
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More