Gunman kills one in Jerusalem’s Old City, shot dead by Israeli police

Israeli security personnel secure the scene following an incident in Jerusalem's Old City November 21, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters, Jerusalem

A gunman killed one person and wounded three others in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday before being shot dead by Israeli police, a police spokesperson said, describing it as a terrorist attack.

The incident, the second attack in Jerusalem in four days, occurred near one of the gates to the flashpoint al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the third-holiest site in Islam. Jewish people revere the site as the remnant of two ancient temples.

A police spokesperson did not identify the gunman but said he was armed with an improvised submachine gun often used by Palestinian militants. Two of those he shot were civilians, and two were police, the spokesperson said.

A Jerusalem hospital said one of the wounded civilians had died.

Israel captured the Old City and other parts of East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed them in a move not recognized internationally.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state. Israel says the entire city is its eternal and indivisible capital.

