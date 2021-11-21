.
People take part in a funeral procession for a Sudanese protester in the capital Khartoum on November 20, 2021. (AFP)
Hundreds of anti-coup protesters rally in Sudan: Sources

AFP

Hundreds of Sudanese protesters again rallied Sunday against last month’s military coup and the ensuing crackdown which left at least 40 people killed, witnesses said.

Protesters gathered in downtown Khartoum, as well as in the eastern state of Kassala and the northern city of Atbara, according to witnesses.

Sudanese mediators announced Sunday morning the military had reached a deal to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who has been under house arrest since the power grab.

Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after agreement reached

UN rights chief calls for Sudan military to step back

US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE call for immediate restoration of Sudan’s govt: Statement

Sudan’s Hamdok wants coup reversed as condition for dialog: Spokesman

