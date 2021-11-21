.
Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after agreement reached

File photo fo Abdalla Hamdok, speaks during a Reuters interview in Khartoum, Sudan August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo
File photo of Abdalla Hamdok. (Reuters)

Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after agreement reached

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Sudan’s military plans to reinstate ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok following an agreement reached in the late hours of Saturday, Fadlallah Burma Nasir, the head of the Umma Party, told Reuters.

Hamdok will form an independent cabinet of technocrats and all political detainees will be released under the agreement between the military and civilian political parties, Nasir said on Sunday.

