Sudan’s Hamdok, Burhan sign political deal to restore transition

The political agreement between Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has stipulated a civilian government of technocrats will be formed for the transitional period.

Hamdok had been freed on Sunday from the house arrest imposed on him since last month's military coup.

At a signing ceremony broadcast on live television, an agreement was reached for the release of all political detainees and efforts toward creating one unified army.

Hamdok said he had agreed to the deal to stop the bloodshed.

"Sudanese blood is precious, let us stop the bloodshed and direct the youth's energy into building and development," he said.

But the civilian coalition that shared power with the military previously said it opposed any talks with the "putschists" and called for protests to continue on Sunday.

Even as news of the deal spread, thousands of protesters marched towards the presidential palace in Khartoum in the early afternoon and called for the downfall of Burhan.

