.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia starts patrols close to US-controlled zone in Syria’s east: Report

  • Font
A picture shows Russian troops in the Syrian district of Daraa al-Balad in Syria's southern province of Daraa, on September 1, 2021. (AFP)
A picture shows Russian troops in the Syrian district of Daraa al-Balad in Syria's southern province of Daraa, on September 1, 2021. (AFP)

Russia starts patrols close to US-controlled zone in Syria’s east: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia’s military has begun patrolling a demarcation line between zones controlled by the US-led international coalition’s forces and Russian forces in eastern Syria, the TASS news agency cited Moscow as saying on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It’s the boundary that divides the territory controlled by the international anti-terrorist coalition, the ‘East’ zone, and the ‘West’ zone controlled by Russia’s forces. Until now there were no patrols by Russian servicemen,” a spokesman for Russia's military was quoted as saying.

The spokesman said there were potential ISIS sleeper cells in the area and that Russia’s military was trying to demonstrate its presence.

Read more:

Syria signs agreement with UAE firms to build 300 megawatt power station

Intelligence suggests ISIS-K, al-Qaeda could attack US within months: Pentagon

ISIS in the camps

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
From Dubai to the world: UAE street artist gets global acclaim for large-scale murals From Dubai to the world: UAE street artist gets global acclaim for large-scale murals
Iran-backed Houthis continue to detain US, UN employees: State Department Iran-backed Houthis continue to detain US, UN employees: State Department
Top Content
Russia will invade Ukraine in new year, says Kiev’s chief of defense intelligence Russia will invade Ukraine in new year, says Kiev’s chief of defense intelligence
Taliban tell networks in Afghanistan to stop airing shows with women actors Taliban tell networks in Afghanistan to stop airing shows with women actors
Saudi air defenses destroy drone launched toward Najran airport Saudi air defenses destroy drone launched toward Najran airport
US defense secretary reaffirms commitment to withdraw US combat troops from Iraq US defense secretary reaffirms commitment to withdraw US combat troops from Iraq
At least five dead, over 40 injured after SUV slams into Wisconsin Christmas parade At least five dead, over 40 injured after SUV slams into Wisconsin Christmas parade
US encouraged by Sudan deal, warns against excessive force on protesters: Blinken US encouraged by Sudan deal, warns against excessive force on protesters: Blinken
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More