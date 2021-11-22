.
US encouraged by Sudan deal, warns against excessive force on protesters: Blinken

Sudanese protesters lift national flags during a demonstration calling for a return to civilian rule in 40th street in the capital's twin city of Omdurman, on November 21, 2021. (AFP)
Sudanese protesters lift national flags during a demonstration calling for a return to civilian rule in 40th street in the capital's twin city of Omdurman, on November 21, 2021. (AFP)

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The US is “encouraged” by the Sudan deal reinstating the country’s deposed prime minister and reversing the military takeover, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday, warning the authorities against the use of excessive force against protesters.

“I am encouraged by reports that talks in Khartoum will lead to the release of all political prisoners, reinstatement of Prime Minister Hamdok, lifting of the state of emergency, and resumption of coordination,” Blinken said.

“I also reiterate our call for security forces to refrain from excessive force against peaceful protesters,” he added.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok signed on Sunday a deal with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan that will see Hamdok reinstated and allow him to form an independent cabinet of technocrats, until an election can be held.

This comes three weeks after Burhan led a military coup late October.

However, the Sudanese Professionals' Association strongly opposed the latest deal, accusing Hamdok of “betrayal” and “political suicide”.

The Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, an umbrella of many political parties and pro-democracy groups, also voiced its objections to any deal made with the military.

