Iran chief negotiator meets senior officials in UAE: WAM

  • Font
Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Baghreri-Kani with UAE officials. (WAM)
Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Baghreri-Kani met with senior Emirati officials on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, state news agency WAM reported.

Bagheri-Kani, who’s Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs, met with the diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, Anwar Gargash, and Emirati minister of state for foreign affairs Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, WAM said.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and “emphasized the importance of strengthening them,” it said.

There were also discussions about regional and international developments of common interest to the two countries, WAM added.

The meeting comes days before nuclear talks between Iran and world powers are slated to resume in Vienna.

The talks – set to resume on November 29 after a five-month pause – aim to bring both the US and Iran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, under which Tehran limited its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

The US withdrew from the deal under former President Donald Trump in 2018, reimposing sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy.

