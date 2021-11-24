Iran executes teen offender despite pleas from rights groups

Iran on Wednesday executed Arman Abdolali, a man who was convicted of murder at the age of 17, despite appeals from rights groups to spare his life.

Abdolali, 25, was executed early Wednesday after the family of Ghazaleh Shakour, whom he was found guilty of murdering when he was a minor, refused to forgive him, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. Shakour was reportedly Abdolali’s girlfriend.

Abdolali was tried and sentenced to death in 2016. He was 17 at the time.

Abdolali had said that his confessions were obtained under torture, according to Amnesty International.

Abdolali’s trial “was marred by serious violations, including the use of torture-tainted ‘confessions,’” Amnesty said in a statement last month.

His execution had previously been postponed due to international pressure, according to the London-based rights group.

Denouncing the execution, prominent Iran-based lawyer Babak Paknia described the verdict against Abdolali as having “many shortcomings in the opinion of several jurists.”

Iran has the highest number of executions in the world after China. The Islamic Republic has executed 268 people since the beginning of this year, according to Oslo-based rights group Iran Human Rights.

