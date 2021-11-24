.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Israel police says Hezbollah smuggling weapons to Arab Israelis

  • Font
Dozens of guns seized by Israel Defense Forces during a smuggling operation from Lebanon, on July 10, 2021. (Twitter/IDF)
Dozens of guns seized by Israel Defense Forces during a smuggling operation from Lebanon, on July 10, 2021. (Twitter/IDF)

Israel police says Hezbollah smuggling weapons to Arab Israelis

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah is trying to smuggle weapons into Israel to be used by Arab Israelis in future clashes, Israel’s police said on Tuesday.

Israel’s police noticed a “significant increase” in attempts to smuggle weapons into the country by Hezbollah through the Lebanese and Jordanian borders since May, The Times of Israel reported.

Israeli police added that the quality of smuggled weapons has increased sharply, and the number of attempts has risen, presenting what they describe as a “strategic threat”.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The police said the weapons are meant to reach “crime organizations in the Arab community” with the purpose of being used in “terror attacks” should there be a “surge in violence between Jews and Arabs”.

Since the beginning of 2021, Israel’s northern district police have seized 140 pistols and 20 assault rifles, but the officers estimate that many more weapons were successfully smuggled into the country.

Israel describes Hezbollah as the biggest threat on its borders.

Hezbollah was founded by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in 1982 to fight Israeli forces that invaded Lebanon that year.

The Shia group, classified by the US as a terrorist organization, has since grown in power, armed and financed by Tehran.

Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF) and the defense ministry’s National Emergency Management Authority launched at the end of October a week-long exercise simulating a full-scale war with Hezbollah.

Read more:

Israel’s army launches week-long simulation of full-scale war with Hezbollah

Israel expects 2,000 rockets a day in any war with Hezbollah: Army

Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks
Top Content
New plant-based drug effective at blocking all COVID-19 variants, even delta New plant-based drug effective at blocking all COVID-19 variants, even delta
Israel flags Iranian UAV bases, offers counter-measures to Arab allies Israel flags Iranian UAV bases, offers counter-measures to Arab allies
France urges citizens to leave war-hit Ethiopia ‘without delay’ France urges citizens to leave war-hit Ethiopia ‘without delay’
Private jet market recovers in Saudi Arabia, as demand for luxury travel rises Private jet market recovers in Saudi Arabia, as demand for luxury travel rises
Slovakia reports bird flu outbreak in poultry Slovakia reports bird flu outbreak in poultry
US bases attacked in Syria, but no damages or injuries suffered: CENTCOM US bases attacked in Syria, but no damages or injuries suffered: CENTCOM
Before you go
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Explore More